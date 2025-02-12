How Mexico’s leader is writing the playbook for handling Trump

Sheinbaum is now the most popular politician in Mexico, with approval ratings of 75%. It is a sign of how much the country has rallied around her as Trump threatens to undo a free-trade agreement that has sent Mexico’s manufacturing sector surging in the past three decades. She, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will have another showdown with Trump on March 4, when the pause ends, but business leaders here said they had more confidence she could again find a way to work with the U.S. president.