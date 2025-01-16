How months of geopolitical upheaval paved way for Gaza cease-fire
Rory Jones , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Jan 2025, 08:08 AM IST
SummaryTerms of the cease-fire deal that Israel and Hamas reached after a year of fruitless talks aren’t very different from what was available to each side last spring. What changed was everything else.
The broad terms of the cease-fire deal that Israel and Hamas finally agreed to Wednesday after a year of fruitless negotiations aren’t substantially different from those that were available to both sides eight months ago. What changed is everything else.
