How much damage can Trump’s campaign against Russian oil inflict on Moscow?

Three years ago, the Biden administration came up with what it considered a clever policy to curb Russia’s ability to finance the war on Ukraine. Instead of trying to remove Russian oil from the global market, something that would have shaken economies worldwide, Washington quietly urged countries such as India to keep buying it—as long as Moscow was forced to sell at a steep discount.

Its strategy of capping the price below market rate, developed when a barrel of crude neared $120, proved a boon for buyers. Top among them were India and China. But it failed to derail the Russian economy or dent President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to conquer Ukraine.

Now, with oil prices at $67 per barrel of Brent, President Trump has sensed an opportunity to turn up the pressure on Moscow to end the war. He announced Wednesday an additional tariff of 25% on India for buying Russian oil. He said he was considering similar punishments on other buyers, including the biggest, China, as he plans for a possible summit with the Russian leader. The moves have caused the biggest rift between Washington and New Delhi in decades.

The fundamental question now is whether these secondary sanctions, combined with other steps such as increasing arms deliveries for Ukraine, would convince the Kremlin to accept a cease-fire in the foreseeable future.

Oil and oil-product exports, worth more than $500 million a day, constitute the lifeblood of the Russian economy, allowing the Kremlin to keep recruiting troops with high bonuses and to fund the country’s vast military industries that have expanded despite Western sanctions.

“Political unrest in Russia follows the oil prices and the oil revenues," said Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics and a former economy minister of Ukraine. “If the sanctions on Russian oil are really going to be enforced, and it’s a big if, and if they last for at least a few months, then people around Putin will start getting seriously nervous that that cash may run out."

Not everyone is as optimistic. Even if all Russian oil is removed from the global market—something that is unlikely to happen because of Chinese purchases—the Kremlin would likely persist in its war aims, said Sergey Vakulenko, who served until 2022 as head of strategy and innovation at Gazprom Neft, one of Russia’s main state oil companies. Halving Russian oil and oil-product exports could cause global crude prices to jump well above $100 a barrel, he predicted.

“The world will suffer a lot of pain if Russian oil is cut off, and the Kremlin knows that. Putin’s calculus is that his pain endurance is much higher than the West’s, and so he’s ready to wait for some time in complete certainty that the West will blink first," said Vakulenko, who is now a scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Trump’s moves would overlap with other measures meant to increase the economic pressure on Russia. The European Union’s latest round of sanctions, passed last month, introduced a rolling cap for permitted Russian oil sales that is meant to stay consistently 15% below the market rate. The EU also expanded sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers.

Elina Ribakova, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said secondary sanctions could create a problem for Moscow and Beijing alike. “It would meaningfully slow down Russia-China trade until they figure out how to circumvent it," she said.

Since the European Union—historically the biggest buyer of Russian energy—cut its purchases in 2022, India has accounted for 38% of Russian crude exports, re-exporting much of it to Europe after refining, and China 47%. Inside the EU, Slovakia and Hungary continue to buy Russian oil through a special exemption. Turkey is the largest global buyer of Russian oil products.

Phil Gordon, who served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s national security adviser, said the Biden administration weighed several factors as it encouraged India to continue buying Russian oil.

“The logic was that we obviously wanted to punish Russia and make it pay a price for the outrageous invasion of Ukraine. But we needed to balance that against concerns that driving Russian export volumes down too much could significantly increase the price of oil," he said. “If you drive up global energy prices and force the U.S. or the world into a recession, we would then end up paying the price and be less in a position to help Ukraine."

The U.S. efforts, while reducing Russian oil income, “didn’t have as much of an effect on the Russian economy as we hoped," Gordon said.

Still, the cumulative effect of sanctions and the economic demands of pursuing the war are starting to cause cracks in the Russian economy.

Russia’s National Wealth Fund, which receives tax revenue from oil sales, has lost some 80% of its liquid assets as Moscow draws on its reserves to boost its defense industry and provide cash payouts to Russian men signing up to fight in Ukraine.

Moscow is also seeing a growing budget deficit, said Iikka Korhonen, the director of the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies, as it looks elsewhere to pay for the war. Ultimately, though, Korhonen said a lack of funds would likely only cause Putin to cut social spending to keep up the effort. “I don’t see any indication that Putin will cut down on defense spending," he said.

Gordon said that with softer global oil prices, it makes sense for the Trump administration to try curbing Russian exports. “There is a much looser oil market now, and we could be more comfortable taking Russian barrels off without worrying about a price spike," Gordon said.

Success, he said, would require not only tariffs on buyers of Russian oil but also sanctioning Russian and Chinese banks, joining G-7 partners in lowering the price cap and going aggressively against the shadow fleet of Russian tankers shipping its oil to customers—measures that the Trump administration hasn’t pursued so far.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government seemed to be initially willing to quietly reduce its purchases of Russian oil. Its relationship with the U.S. was more important. But Trump’s public outbursts on the matter have turned it into an emotionally charged issue, making it harder for Modi to compromise.

“Do you think it is domestically sustainable even for someone as strongly positioned as Narendra Modi to go and cave in to the Americans?" said Evan Feigenbaum, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia. “No way."

India has complained of double standards in Washington, which continues to buy Russian uranium hexafluoride, and in the EU, which remains a key buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas.

“India thought it had covered its base, and now it is in the crossfire between Russia and the U.S.," said Indian strategist Raja Mohan. “These guys changed their lines, and India finds itself with a political challenge."

China’s incentives to comply with U.S. pressure are even lower. Beijing sees Moscow as a critical partner in its strategic confrontation with Washington, one of the reasons China is providing Russia with access to funding and technologies even as it stopped short of supplying lethal weapons.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been trying to dent Russia’s revenue from selling oil products by attacking refineries, with significant hits in recent weeks. It has also been targeting Russian fuel-storage facilities with a slew of drone strikes. If Russia is forced to significantly cut the volume of oil exports, it will simply run out of storage for oil and will have to cut production and even close down some wells, potentially causing severe damage to its economy.

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan estimated that, under the current conditions of the Russian oil industry, nearly half of the closed wells would be impossible to restart later.

Vakulenko, the former Gazprom Neft executive, disagreed, saying that Russia revived production after a slowdown caused by the Covid pandemic and that it has sufficient equipment and expertise to manage its wells.

Either way, Russia is trying to signal it has the patience and resolve to continue the war in Ukraine indefinitely, said Eric Green, who served as senior director for Russia in the Biden White House. “That is probably partly bluster," he said. “But there is also an element of truth to that, given Putin’s obsession with Ukraine over the last several years."

Write to Yaroslav Trofimov at yaroslav.trofimov@wsj.com and Thomas Grove at thomas.grove@wsj.com