How much damage can Trump’s campaign against Russian oil inflict on Moscow?
Yaroslav Trofimov , Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 09 Aug 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Summary
Lower prices give Trump more room to maneuver than Biden. Will it be enough to force Putin to accept a cease-fire in Ukraine?
Three years ago, the Biden administration came up with what it considered a clever policy to curb Russia’s ability to finance the war on Ukraine. Instead of trying to remove Russian oil from the global market, something that would have shaken economies worldwide, Washington quietly urged countries such as India to keep buying it—as long as Moscow was forced to sell at a steep discount.
