How much do tariffs matter?

Donald Trump’s promise to impose tariffs on imports of foreign goods and services was a pillar of his campaign rhetoric. He has already brandished tariffs against Mexico, Canada and Colombia, but those were only threats to achieve political objectives such as cooperation on immigration. In the flurry of executive orders he issued on his first day in office, all he did regarding tariffs as a tool for rebalancing America’s trade relationships with other nations was call for a study of the matter. That should be easy, because a quick survey of history reveals the potential risks and rewards if he goes forward with this policy.