How much do tariffs raise prices?

Videogame consoles and their software fall into a similar category. Videogaming is dominated by a handful of players, mainly Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Many of the physical game consoles are made in China, and gamers won’t just swap in another machine to keep playing. That gives producers and importers real power to jack up prices for consumers to offset the pain of tariffs. The Moody’s analysis suggests that nearly all of a 10% additional tariff on game consoles imported from China would be passed through to consumers, raising the price of a $500 machine to $548.