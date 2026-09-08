How much does nepotism really matter in Hollywood?

Some see nepo babies as part of a broader trend in entertainment: a reliance on proven hits. Evan Shapiro, a producer, reckons nepotism is a symptom of a lack of originality in Hollywood. He argues that it shapes not only how some firms are run—media companies such as Fox are led by the sons of their former chief executives, for example—but also what they choose to make. “The incestuous nature of hiring practices” is resulting in “the Habsburgs’ chin” of entertainment: it is “why mainstream media is impotent today. It’s why they can no longer produce new ideas.” (Anyone who has sat through a film with a “4”, “5” or “6” in the title may agree.)