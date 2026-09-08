How much does nepotism really matter in Hollywood?

WHEN LILY COLLINS, a daughter of Phil Collins, a rock star, was starting out as an actor, agents asked her: “Well, what makes you so special? Everybody in LA is a cousin or a daughter of someone.” She was later cast as the irritating star of “Emily in Paris”, a hit TV show.
Hollywood crawls with “nepo babies” (as the offspring of famous folk are called). Over the past five years Google searches for “nepo babies in Hollywood” have been at least 50 times higher than they were in the previous half-decade. Look around, and you see them everywhere. At least ten films currently showing in American cinemas feature them: there’s Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman (in “One Night Only”), and Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell (in “The Dog Stars”).