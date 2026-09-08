How much does nepotism really matter in Hollywood?

Hollywood crawls with “nepo babies” (as the offspring of famous folk are called). Over the past five years Google searches for “nepo babies in Hollywood” have been at least 50 times higher than they were in the previous half-decade. Look around, and you see them everywhere. At least ten films currently showing in American cinemas feature them: there’s Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman (in “One Night Only”), and Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell (in “The Dog Stars”).