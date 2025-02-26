How much has the US spent on Ukraine in the war?

Much of the money appropriated by Congress is spent in the U.S., where American workers at defense manufacturers are paid to make new weapons to replenish old ones sent to Ukraine from national stockpiles or provide Kyiv with new equipment. The U.S. has ordered hundreds of missiles for Patriot and Nasams air-defense systems, millions of rounds of ammunition and other equipment from domestic manufacturers, helping lead to record order books at these companies. European nations have also bought U.S. weapons to send to Ukraine or stocked up their arsenals with American equipment given the increased threat from Russia.