How much is Donald Trump costing America’s economy?

A natural reaction to such figures is to despair at how much damage bad policies can cause. Another, though, is to marvel at the awesome power of America’s economic engine. Despite everything Mr Trump has put in its way, GDP may grow at an annualised rate of 4% in the current quarter, if you believe the latest real-time forecast by the Federal Reserve’s Atlanta branch. Without the deadweight of the MAGA tax, in other words, America might be rocketing ahead with annualised growth of nearly 5%. It has notched up such performance in just nine quarters this century, and only five if you exclude the recovery after the covid-19 pandemic. If only the president would let it, it could be doing so again.