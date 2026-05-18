How much is Donald Trump costing America’s economy?

SINCE DONALD TRUMP took office in January last year, America’s economy has continued to be the envy of the world. In 2025, while Britain, France and Japan eked out annual GDP growth of around 1%, and Germany all but stood still, American output grew by 2.1%. In the past 15 months American stockmarkets have broken record after record. And all this even as the president has unleashed seemingly anti-growth policies like mass deportations of migrant workers and chaotic trade wars.
Observers who had predicted economic disaster are left scratching their heads. Perhaps, some now whisper, the policies are not as destructive as economists had assumed. Others wonder what might have been. For all its strength, America’s economy could, on this interpretation, be doing even better. But how much better? Put another way: how big is the “MAGA tax”?