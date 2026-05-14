How Musk’s visit to China could unlock Tesla’s next big growth driver

“On the one hand, we got a number of roadmap updates…However, this is where numbers start to add some gravity as physical AI is expensive,” added Spak. Tesla is planning to spend $25 billion on CapEx in 2026, up from less than $9 billion in 2025. Spak expects capital spending to remain elevated for years. “Tesla’s physical AI ventures offer large potential revenue opportunities, but could take a while to get there.”