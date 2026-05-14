How Musk’s visit to China could unlock Tesla’s next big growth driver

Tesla’s stock rose early, then fell, then rose again on Wednesday as CEO Elon Musk heads to China.
Shares of the electric-vehicle maker traded up early, then dropped to as low as $430.21 before rising to $445.27, up 2.7% on the day, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%
Tesla shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak that raised Tesla stock more than 14%. One thing sending shares higher was the hope that Tesla was close to receiving approval to sell its Full Self Driving, or FSD, driver-assistance product in China.
Americans can pay $99 a month for FSD. In April, Tesla reported 1.3 million FSD subscriptions at the end of the first quarter, up from about 850,000 a year ago. A Chinese FSD launch would represent some AI progress at Tesla, which has pinned its future on AI applications such as FSD, robo-taxis, and humanoid robots.