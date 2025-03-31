How NATO patrols the sea for suspected Russian sabotage
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Summary
- Baltic Sentry mission taps ships, planes and drones to police one of the world’s busiest waterways.
ABOARD THE HNLMS LUYMES—Belgian Navy Commander Erik Kockx was patrolling the Baltic Sea recently when he got word that a ship on NATO’s watchlist was acting in a suspicious manner. After leaving a Russian port, it had slowed down while passing near a pipeline on the sea bottom. The Luymes sailed toward the tanker to investigate.
