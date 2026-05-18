How Nicki Minaj became Trump’s ‘No. 1 fan’

She has visited Trump in the Oval Office, spoken in support of administration priorities at the United Nations and encouraged her tens of millions of social-media followers to lobby their legislators on the White House’s behalf. She has gabbed onstage with conservative influencers. She’s also put her own money behind Trump accounts for children, filmed a TikTok meme video with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and recorded a podcast with conservative commentator Katie Miller. At the Washington premiere of “Melania,” the documentary about the first lady, she wore a cleavage-bearing baby-blue dress and was seated near the president and his family.