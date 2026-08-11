How Nvidia’s Huang and Meta’s Zuckerberg are combating the AI backlash

The artificial-intelligence boom is stretching financial and political limits. So Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms leader Mark Zuckerberg have laid out key parts of the vision for the next, even costlier and more delicate, stage of the AI revolution.
One problem for AI lies on Wall Street. Reactions to recent Big Tech earnings showed shareholders were wary of an eye-watering $2.7 trillion in long-term spending commitments. Even the corporate bond market is feeling the strain as lenders demand higher yields to fund AI projects.