How Nvidia’s Huang and Meta’s Zuckerberg are combating the AI backlash

Aside from Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street participants include BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and Brookfield Asset Management. The deals, which have yet to be finalized, give Nvidia more financial firepower to support its customers—hence the “Bank of Nvidia” moniker.Nvidia has made 66 private-company investments in 2025 and 2026, according to FactSet, with some investors questioning whether the board should instead return that capital to shareholders. But in this case, Nvidia is committing third party capital through the Wall Street alliances.The agreements likely won’t ease concerns about circular financing. Nvidia is at the center of a dizzying web of investment between cloud providers, chip makers, AI labs, and others. That arrangement gives Nvidia plenty of upside if its funding supports more AI demand, but it also leaves it exposed in a downturn.Apollo and Blackstone have an arrangement with Broadcom to enable a similar financing platform for its chip customers. The arrangement offers funding to firms such as Anthropic, which can use it to buy computing power from Broadcom-developed chips, including Google’s processing units, The Wall Street Journal reported.