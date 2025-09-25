How often do ceasefires in the Middle East work?
Donald Trump says he expects the Iran-Israel truce to last forever. Our analysis of more than 2,000 truces suggests that’s optimistic
A CEASEFIRE BROKERED by Donald Trump between Israel and Iran marks the latest turn in the conflict between old enemies. On June 13th Israel launched a surprise assault on Iran, crippling its air defences, killing several of its nuclear scientists and generals, and damaging uranium-enrichment sites. America joined nine days later with “Operation Midnight Hammer", hitting Iranian nuclear facilities with bombs and missiles. By June 23rd Mr Trump had declared a “complete and total" ceasefire. He told NBC News he believed it would last “forever".