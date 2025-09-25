How often do ceasefires in the Middle East work?

Each conflict has unique circumstances that determine whether a ceasefire holds. But the researchers note that successful ones tend to have three things in common. The first is a political process to address the underlying cause of the violence. In 2023, when Israel first paused its offensive in Gaza to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, the absence of talks on wider issues meant fighting resumed a week later. In the case of Iran, that process would almost certainly require renewed negotiations over its nuclear programme. Mr Trump has dropped talk of regime change but Iran’s hardliners have shown little sign of giving up their atomic ambitions.