How old are the Dead Sea Scrolls? An AI model can help

The most striking of the new dates concerned two scrolls that contain fragments of the biblical books of Daniel and Ecclesiastes. Historians believe that the original text of the Book of Daniel was finished sometime around 160BC and the Book of Ecclesiastes in the third century BC. Enoch suggests the versions found in the Dead Sea Scrolls were written around those times, too. Dr Popovic says that though it is unlikely that the scrolls were written by the original authors of the Bible—an assessment he makes based on the quality of the script—they could have been contemporary copies, perhaps jotted down as scribes were listening to the originals being read out loud. The result is sure to spur further investigation.