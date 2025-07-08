How old-school tech is rewiring drone warfare in Ukraine
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 08 Jul 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Summary
Kyiv is trying to blunt Russia’s grinding advance with a new generation of quadcopters steered by long coils of ultrathin and highly versatile wire.
DOBROPILLYA, Ukraine—The drone slipped under a bridge and edged toward a human-shaped object resting on a platform inside one of its cement supports.
