Pakistan, a country once isolated by Washington for harboring Osama bin Laden, is assuming a surprisingly prominent position in the multination effort to push the U.S. and Iran toward the negotiating table.
How Pakistan wooed Trump and styled itself as a peace broker in Iran conflict
SummaryArmy chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have worked in coordination to cultivate the U.S. president and his inner circle.
Pakistan, a country once isolated by Washington for harboring Osama bin Laden, is assuming a surprisingly prominent position in the multination effort to push the U.S. and Iran toward the negotiating table.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More