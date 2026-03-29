How Pakistan wooed Trump and styled itself as a peace broker in Iran conflict

For years, during the Cold War and War on Terror, the U.S. counted on Pakistan as an ally. The Central Intelligence Agency worked closely with Pakistan’s army and intelligence services in its hunt for the al Qaeda militants responsible for Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, including the group’s leader, bin Laden. When he was discovered living in a Pakistani town—where he was killed in a covert U.S. mission in 2011—Washington’s opinion of Islamabad collapsed.