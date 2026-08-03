How poor countries are dealing with America’s AIDS cuts

The idea of using bNAbs as drugs to control hidden reservoirs of HIV that conventional medicines cannot reach has been around for many years. Trials now suggest there might be something in this. Though most participants receive only temporary relief, in some the effects last longer. In a few cases recipients continue to have no detectable virus after almost two years. That is far longer than the antibodies themselves could hang around, which suggests they have somehow trained the immune system to carry on the good work in their absence. This may, depending on your level of optimism, be either clutching at straws, or a straw in the wind. Even if it is the latter, it is a long way from an actual medicine. But it is hope.