DON’T PUT all your eggs in one basket. That was the lesson learned by the world’s AIDS establishment on January 20th 2025. Since 2011 America’s share of foreign aid aimed at combating the epidemic had risen from 58% to 81%. So when Donald Trump changed the rules of engagement, the result was a chaos of shuttered clinics, shattered drug-supply chains and suddenly resourceless support groups.
How poor countries are dealing with America’s AIDS cuts
SummaryAccording to UNAIDS, the arm of the UN that deals with the disease, 570,000 people died of AIDS last year. Around 1.2m others were infected with HIV, the virus that causes it. Of the 41m currently estimated to be living with HIV, only 32m are on ARVs.
DON’T PUT all your eggs in one basket. That was the lesson learned by the world’s AIDS establishment on January 20th 2025. Since 2011 America’s share of foreign aid aimed at combating the epidemic had risen from 58% to 81%. So when Donald Trump changed the rules of engagement, the result was a chaos of shuttered clinics, shattered drug-supply chains and suddenly resourceless support groups.
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