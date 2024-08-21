How pro-Palestinian influencers are using social media to push Harris on Israel
Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Aug 2024, 08:47 PM IST
SummarySome pro- Palestinian activists are using their feeds to tie her to the administration’s support for Israel.
WASHINGTON—Within hours of President Biden’s move to drop his re-election campaign and endorse Kamala Harris as his successor on the Democratic Party’s 2024 ticket, Ahmed Eldin took to Instagram to post a video of Harris’s address to Aipac and an undated photo of her standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
