How pro-Palestinian influencers are using social media to push Harris on Israel

He is one of many pro-Palestinian content creators who have used their platforms to highlight the plight of civilians in Gaza. Israel invaded the Gaza Strip after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel left 1,200 people dead and some 250 taken hostage. The war has reduced much of once-bustling Gaza to rubble and has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health officials. They don’t say how many were combatants.