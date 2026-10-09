How pros are investing now in a world of higher interest rates

“Nobody knows until they see it,” says Peter Boockvar, CIO at One Point BFG Wealth Partners. “What makes it very difficult is you have a sector immune to rates for now.” The major technology companies powering the stock market’s gains have strong cash flow and no problems meeting debt obligations, he says. As for rising yields, “I can argue it’s already mattered [outside of technology]. It doesn’t show up in the S&P 500 overall, but if you look under the hood, it clearly matters.”