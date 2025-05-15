How Qatar spent billions to gain influence in the US
Stephen Kalin , Eliot Brown , Joel Schectman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 May 2025, 07:33 AM IST
SummaryThe tiny Gulf state has showered money on the U.S.’s military and universities, giving it outsize geopolitical clout.
Qatar’s potential plan to provide a $400 million jumbo jet to the U.S. to use as Air Force One underscores how the tiny Gulf state has managed to diplomatically punch above its weight for years: It has a lot of money and is willing to spend it.
