How Qatar spent billions to gain influence in the US

Another influence-peddling case rocked the Brookings Institution think tank in 2022 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated allegations that its president, retired four-star Marine General John Allen secretly lobbied U.S. national-security officials and lawmakers to get American backing for Qatar in its dispute with other Gulf countries. Allen resigned from Brookings, and the Justice Department later closed the case without bringing charges. Allen denied wrongdoing or accepting any fees for his efforts on Qatar, and said at the time he had been working on behalf of U.S. interests.