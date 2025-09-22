How Russia’s besieged economy is clinging on

The eu’s latest salvo could make life more difficult for Russia. It seeks to punish firms that fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions, as well as those that supply it with goods. Yet the experience so far is that sanctions, however designed, can be avoided. A vibrant transshipment industry, moving goods from the West to Russia via non-aligned third countries, is hard to police. As Goldman Sachs, a bank, notes when looking at the EU’s attempt to ban imports of products made with Russian crude: “Compliance can be challenging as…multi-port re-exporting [and] limited visibility on refiners’ crude intake complicate tracing the source of crude." In some cases, Russia has switched to bartering goods with trading partners (wheat for cars, anyone?) so as to avoid international transfers of money.