How scared is China of Donald Trump’s return?
The Economist 10 min read 26 Feb 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- 60% tariffs are a danger, yet some Chinese nationalists are cheering him on
IF YOU WANT to get a sense of how China feels about the prospect of Donald Trump winning America’s presidential election, Chinese social media offers some revealing signals. In the past few weeks it has begun to boil over with fury and mockery. The prospect of American tariffs of over 60% on Chinese imports? “Add even more," rages one online commentator in the mainland. “I’d be curious to see how ordinary Americans would live." Others think Mr Trump would increase the odds of a war. The world will “never be at peace" with him around, reckons another netizen. “This old madman is too vicious," says a third. “He must be annihilated."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less