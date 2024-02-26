How scared is China of Donald Trump’s return?

Another guide to the potential cost is modelling. Repeal of PNTR would shrink America’s expected share of China’s exports from about a fifth under existing policies to about 3%, according to Oxford Economics (see chart 3). There are many moving parts to such simulations. One consideration is whether firms believe that new Trump tariffs would be maintained after he left office, as was the case last time (see Finance & economics section). Another is that some Chinese components would still find their way into America’s market embedded in goods assembled by other countries. China’s economy and financial markets are in dismal shape compared with 2017. And it is not clear how China would retaliate: doing so during the first Trump presidency did not force America to back down. Oxford Economics assumes that China would raise its tariffs by about 17 percentage points on average. All in all, the once-intimate economic relationship between the superpowers could be reduced to an air-kiss.