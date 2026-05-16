How secret UAE and Saudi strikes on Iran shattered an uneasy coexistence

When the American-Israeli bombing campaign began in late February, Iran retaliated by launching salvos of missiles and drones at U.S. bases and globally important oil and gas facilities—but also at airports, seaports, luxury hotels and high-rise buildings, aiming to create economic chaos across the Gulf. The attacks on national infrastructure were a red line for both the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia. Those strikes, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, threatened a generational economic setback for the Gulf states, which are among the world’s most important energy exporters.