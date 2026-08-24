How Shein came crashing down

Shein has spent years sounding out various potential stock markets. Its original plan, to list in New York, was abandoned amid pushback from American lawmakers over the alleged use of forced labour in the company’s supply chain (which Shein denies). It then flirted with a London listing, for which it obtained approval from Britain’s regulator in April last year. The switch to Hong Kong came after China’s government failed to bless the London option. The collapse in the company’s valuation since it began efforts to go public has forced it to pay settlements to investors who have experienced precipitous losses. It is hardly the debut for which the once-mighty company would have hoped.