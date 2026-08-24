Only a few years ago Shein looked unstoppable. Its novel business model—using oodles of data and clever algorithms to spot fashion trends and generate new designs, which its network of Chinese suppliers stitch for a pittance—proved a hit in Western markets. Americans in particular spent endless hours scrolling through the $3 blouses and $5 khakis available on its app. In 2022, shortly after it moved its headquarters from Nanjing to Singapore, the company was valued by private investors at $100bn.
How Shein came crashing down
SummaryThe Chinese e-retailer is listing for a quarter of the $100bn at which it was once valued
Only a few years ago Shein looked unstoppable. Its novel business model—using oodles of data and clever algorithms to spot fashion trends and generate new designs, which its network of Chinese suppliers stitch for a pittance—proved a hit in Western markets. Americans in particular spent endless hours scrolling through the $3 blouses and $5 khakis available on its app. In 2022, shortly after it moved its headquarters from Nanjing to Singapore, the company was valued by private investors at $100bn.
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