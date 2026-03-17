Iran appears to be allowing select ships through the Strait of Hormuz, freeing a trickle of oil and gas that has helped to keep a lid on global energy prices.
How some ships are sneaking through the Strait of Hormuz
SummaryThe more oil that heads out of the Persian Gulf, the less competition there is for barrels from the U.S., which should ease prices for everyone.
Iran appears to be allowing select ships through the Strait of Hormuz, freeing a trickle of oil and gas that has helped to keep a lid on global energy prices.
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