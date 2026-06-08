SpaceX’s years of courting the national-security establishment are paying off.
How SpaceX became embedded in America’s war machine
SummaryPledges to quickly deploy technology and ties cultivated with the Pentagon have helped land new contracts totaling billions of dollars.
SpaceX’s years of courting the national-security establishment are paying off.
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