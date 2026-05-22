How SpaceX’s IPO cements Elon Musk’s grip on the company

Elon Musk holds so much power at SpaceX that it is nearly impossible to fire him or make other significant corporate changes without his support.
That isn’t going to change for investors in the company’s initial public offering.
Musk will have a nearly unprecedented level of control at a public company of its valuation, which is expected to reach at least $1.5 trillion. The SpaceX founder, who serves as chairman, chief executive and chief technical officer, controls roughly 85% of the voting power at the satellite builder, rocket-launch provider and AI developer.
The structure remedies some of the frustrations Musk has faced running Tesla. In its 16 years on Wall Street, the electric-vehicle maker has been a lightning rod for shareholder lawsuits and activist calls for Musk’s dismissal. The executive has complained, at times, that he dislikes running a public company.