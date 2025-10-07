How spy agencies are experimenting with the newest AI models
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 07 Oct 2025, 06:58 pm IST
Summary
America has better technology. But will China adopt it more quickly?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ON THE day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, DeepSeek, a Chinese company, released a world-class large language model (LLM). It was a wake-up call, observed Mr Trump. Mark Warner, vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says that America’s intelligence community (IC), a group of 18 agencies and organisations, was “caught off guard".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story