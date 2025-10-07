How spy agencies are experimenting with the newest AI models

Despite all this, progress has been slow, says Katrina Mulligan, a former defence and intelligence official who leads OpenAI’s partnerships in this area. “Adoption of AI in the national-security space probably isn’t where we want it to be yet." The National Security Agency (NSA), America’s signals-intelligence service, which has worked on earlier forms of AI, such as voice-recognition, for decades, is a pocket of excellence, says an insider. But many agencies still want to build their own “wrappers" around the labs’ chatbots, a process that often leaves them far behind the latest public models.