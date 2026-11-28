Early on a recent morning, Ukrainian officer Vladyslav Oliinyk ordered his drone team to hit a Russian armored vehicle spotted on a road in southeastern Ukraine.
Early on a recent morning, Ukrainian officer Vladyslav Oliinyk ordered his drone team to hit a Russian armored vehicle spotted on a road in southeastern Ukraine.
The drones disabled the vehicle and set upon some Russian infantrymen, he said. But the Ukrainian pilots had to take care to fly slowly, or risk losing the connection—because of recently imposed speed limits on Starshield, a military-grade version of the satellite internet service Starlink.
The drones disabled the vehicle and set upon some Russian infantrymen, he said. But the Ukrainian pilots had to take care to fly slowly, or risk losing the connection—because of recently imposed speed limits on Starshield, a military-grade version of the satellite internet service Starlink.
Ukraine’s military relies on Starshield—a subscription service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX under U.S. government contracts—to disrupt Russian army logistics, and to help intercept jet-powered Russian drones that are pounding Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
For two periods this fall, Ukrainian units say they have encountered speed limits of 100 miles an hour on their Starshield terminals. At that speed, battlefield drones are easier for the Russians to shoot down—and interceptor drones have little chance of catching Russian jet-powered drones.
Ukraine’s short-range drones, which counter Russia’s invasion forces near the front line, are mostly radio-controlled, while some use fiber-optic cables.
But Ukraine is heavily dependent on Starshield for its midrange drone operations against Russian forces’ rear areas and supply lines. The midrange campaign has played a major role in limiting Russia to tiny territorial gains this year.
Musk first ordered speed limits on Starshield in October amid political tensions between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After a backlash, including from U.S. lawmakers, Trump asked Musk to restore the satellite service.
But since Nov. 10, Ukrainian drone units say they have again faced a 100 mph speed cap over Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Kyiv and its supporters have renewed their protests, but the limits have stayed in place.
Neither SpaceX nor the U.S. government has admitted responsibility. Musk said last week that his Starlink satellites, which Ukraine’s Starshield service uses, aren’t meant for drone strikes that kill people.
Starlink’s more widely used commercial service has had a much lower speed cap in Ukraine since early 2026, effectively limiting its use by Ukraine’s military to static purposes such as communication between troops. Starlink and Starshield don’t work over Russian territory, where Ukraine uses other methods to steer its drone strikes against arms factories, refineries and other targets.
Kyiv is worried that the speed cap in Russian-held parts of Ukraine is a new reality that could hurt the effectiveness of its midrange strike campaign. Over time, that could help Moscow to better move troops, ammunition and other supplies to the front line, enabling Russian offensives next year, military analysts warn.
Most midrange drone pilots have little choice but to try to live with Starshield’s new limits—even if it means they can’t work as effectively as a few months ago.
“Since they capped the speed, there are some missions we can’t do, including missile interceptions,” said Oliinyk, a senior lieutenant with the First Unmanned Systems Battalion of Ukraine’s First Separate Assault Regiment.
Slower-flying drones can still hit Russian armored vehicles or supply trucks. But to reach their target, they must first get through Russian air defenses. “With lower speeds, our drones are easier to intercept,” Oliinyk said.
It often takes more drones now to hit a given target, because many more of them are being lost to connection failures or Russian fire, said a midrange drone pilot known by his call sign Loza.
“What you see is a gradual loss of efficiency. Fewer opportunities. More work for the same result,” he said.
The speed restrictions can appear random sometimes, several drone operators said. At times, they can hit speeds of up to 125 mph over Russian-occupied areas. At other times, the connection cuts out even at low speeds.
“We don’t really know what to expect,” Loza said. “Things seem fine, and then suddenly you’re dealing with connection problems.”
Loza and other operators expressed frustration at having to rely on a technology that Ukraine can’t control.
“You can have good equipment, experienced people, everything ready to go, and still find yourself unable to do what you need to do,” said a communications officer working in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, known by his call sign Shtanga.
Ukrainian forces are looking for alternatives to SpaceX’s satellites. At times, drone pilots are using mesh networks, which use drones to relay radio signals to other drones, or cellular networks. Some drone teams are using HiSKY, an Israeli satellite-communications provider, according to two people familiar with the matter.
But those options all come with significant downsides. Cellular networks only work in some areas, and those connections are easier for Russians to jam. Mesh networks require expensive equipment, and the video feeds often have significant time lags.
European satellite providers such as Eutelsat’s OneWeb have far smaller networks than Starlink, and their terminals are more expensive.
“At present, we do not have a fully viable alternative to replace Starlink,” said Dmytro Batekha, founder of Ukrainian military analysis group Oko Hora. “There are some European systems, but their deployment is on a very limited scale.”
In addition, many of the drones Ukraine is making are configured for SpaceX’s services. Reconfiguring them to work on other communications systems often requires sending them back to the manufacturer.
Some of the Ukrainian munitions used to attack the bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia used HiSKY, according to people familiar with the matter. Unlike Starlink, HiSKY also works inside Russia, and Ukrainian drone teams have used it to hunt for Russian ballistic-missile launchers, one of these people said.
HiSKY didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The Israeli system requires more technical expertise, including having specialists present during missions, compared with easy-to-use Starlink terminals, this person said. That means it is only likely to be used for particularly high-value missions, rather than routine drone missions that Ukrainian forces need to launch every day while Russia maintains its invasion.
Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com and Alistair MacDonald at Alistair.Macdonald@wsj.com