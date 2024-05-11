How Stormy Daniels’s sordid testimony could help Trump

If jurors find the adult-film actress credible, her appearance could boost the prosecution’s narrative that Trump went to great lengths to buy her silence in the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign. But if Trump is convicted, some legal observers said his team could argue on appeal that her testimony was prejudicial because it painted Trump in a bad light on sexual matters that had little to do with the charges: that he falsified records to cover up a payment to Daniels.