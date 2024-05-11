How Stormy Daniels’s sordid testimony could help Trump

Stormy Daniels’s two days of testimony in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial added graphic details and unexpected wrinkles to the proceedings—and might have given the former president new avenues for challenging any conviction.
The porn star didn’t hold back in testifying about her alleged sexual encounter in 2006 with the former president, often prompted by questions from prosecutors: “Did you touch his skin?" “Was he wearing a condom?" “Do you recall how it ended, the sex?" “Was it brief?"
Other times Daniels offered sexual details beyond what she was asked, and Trump’s lawyers raised several objections that were sustained by the presiding judge, Justice Juan Merchan. Trump denies the affair. He audibly cursed at times during the testimony, according to Merchan, who asked Trump’s lawyers to quiet him down.
If jurors find the adult-film actress credible, her appearance could boost the prosecution’s narrative that Trump went to great lengths to buy her silence in the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign. But if Trump is convicted, some legal observers said his team could argue on appeal that her testimony was prejudicial because it painted Trump in a bad light on sexual matters that had little to do with the charges: that he falsified records to cover up a payment to Daniels.
“In terms of charges, it doesn’t matter what happened in that hotel room," said John Balestriere, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney. “The business records are what matter."
John Coffee, a Columbia Law School professor, said it made sense that Daniels testified; otherwise, prosecutors would have looked like they were hiding her from the jury. As a witness, though, she should have been limited to narrow, brief questions, he said.
“It doesn’t have any relevance to this case whether Donald Trump wore a condom or not," Coffee said.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger elicited several charged responses from Daniels, including when she asked if Daniels had felt threatened by Trump. “There was an imbalance of power for sure," Daniels said. “He was bigger and blocking the way. But, I mean, I was not threatened verbally or physically."
Hours into Daniels’s first day of testimony, Trump’s lawyers demanded a mistrial, saying her comments had wrongfully given the impression that the alleged sex wasn’t consensual. Merchan denied the request.
“I agree that there were some things that would probably have been better left unsaid," Merchan said, adding that Daniels was “a little difficult to control."
After her second day of testimony, Trump’s lawyers renewed their mistrial bid, and again the judge denied it.
“This is not a case about sex," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told the judge.
The defense sought to undermine Daniels’s credibility on cross-examination, depicting her as a money-hungry liar who thinks she can speak to the dead.
In total, Manhattan prosecutors have charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Daniels when his campaign was under increased scrutiny over his treatment of women. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of prosecuting him for political reasons.
Rebecca Roiphe, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney and New York Law School professor, said that when taken in its entirety, Daniels’s testimony was relevant to the charges, especially to rebut the defense’s argument that the hush-money payment wasn’t part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. It showed how impactful her story could have been if it had been publicized, Roiphe said.
Roiphe doubted the testimony would be grounds for a winning appeal, noting that the presiding judge can still give jurors an instruction to disregard some of what Daniels said. “Baked into the system is that some things are going to come out at trial that aren’t meant to come out," she said.
The Daniels testimony could affect other strategic calculations in the case, including whether Trump ultimately decides to testify in his own defense. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee previously said he would testify but has hedged his comments more recently. Now, Trump has a potential out: He could decline and claim Daniels turned the trial into an unseemly spectacle.
A gag order in the case has prevented Trump from commenting on Daniels’s court appearance. But she has taken jabs at him since her testimony ended, practically daring him to rebut her story.
“Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
If Trump does testify, he’ll have to face cross-examination from prosecutors, who are sure to ask him, under the penalty of perjury, about Daniels’s claims.
An even bigger week in the trial begins Monday, when perhaps the most crucial witness in the case is expected to take the stand: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who made the payment to Daniels.
