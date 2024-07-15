How strongmen abuse tools for fighting financial crime

Abusers might then starve victims of funds so they cannot continue to work. The FATF calls on governments to forbid transactions involving entities suspected of shifting dirty money, so as to prevent funds from disappearing during an investigation. For strongmen, the tool has the merit of debilitating targets at zero notice, without being as visible as imprisonment. A victim in Egypt says that even his friends forget he has not had access to his bank account for three and a half years. It helps strongmen that banks, wary of being punished, are often ultra-cautious in how they handle frozen assets, preferring to wait until they get an explicit green light from the authorities before unlocking funds.