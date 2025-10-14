How Taylor Swift hacked the business of record sales

Another way that artists “feed the frenzy" is by manufacturing scarcity. When the rapper Travis Scott was duking it out with the pop hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter for a No. 1 album last year, he put out six different digital variants in a single day, and she fired back with three of her own. All were available for a limited time only; Carpenter won by less than 1,000 units. Swift released CDs of “The Life of a Showgirl" outfitted with extra acoustic tracks and several digital versions that had acoustic tracks plus voice memos; both were only available for 24 hours.