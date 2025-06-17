How the $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ would compare to other savings plans
Dalvin Brown , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jun 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Summary
The proposed accounts offer babies a government kick-start, but they come with more restrictions than 529 college savings plans or custodial brokerage accounts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Senate Finance Committee’s version of the big tax-and-spending bill included the proposal for the Trump Accounts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story