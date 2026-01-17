How the attacks on the Fed could backfire

The conflict between the White House and the Fed escalated this past week with Chair Jerome Powell’s strong rebuttal against the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the his congressional testimony regarding the central bank’s renovation of its office buildings. The Georgetown law graduate sharply changed tacks in dealing with his critics, from President Donald Trump on down. Instead of calmly parrying their jibes, as he has in the past, Powell counterpunched, contending the allegations were pretexts to get the central bank to lower its interest rates.