How the bond market inflated powerball

There’s the Magnificent Seven, and then there are dozens of smaller, riskier companies in their financial orbit. Two of them, CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer, exceeded expectations in their quarterly reports Tuesday afternoon, helping to boost stock futures overnight. Inflation data, U.S. crude inventory and a report after the bell from Cisco all worth watching today.
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There’s the Magnificent Seven, and then there are dozens of smaller, riskier companies in their financial orbit. Two of them, CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer, exceeded expectations in their quarterly reports Tuesday afternoon, helping to boost stock futures overnight. Inflation data, U.S. crude inventory and a report after the bell from Cisco all worth watching today.
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