How the bond market inflated powerball

What I’m Reading

Wall Street and Nvidia are building an exotic money pipeline for the AI Boom.Executives involved hail it as a new asset class; critics have concerns about using chips as collateral. (WSJ)Global oil demand is set for a deeper contraction this year as renewed hostilities in the Middle East and disruptions at key shipping chokepoints derail the recovery in supplies, pushing up fuel prices and weighing on consumption, the International Energy Agency said. (WSJ)You can check out any time you want. Paramount says is considering leaving California as its blockbuster deal draws state scrutiny, but will it? (WSJ)Now people can bet money on flight cancellations. What could go wrong? (WSJ)Mega-IPOs are coming to your index fund. Deal with it. (Advisor Perspectives)