How the economy evades every crisis
The Economist 10 min read 16 Jul 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Summary
Foreign-policy types talk of an age of unprecedented disorder—and markets barely notice
After Adolf Hitler’s troops rolled into France in 1940, many feared the imminent destruction of Europe and its economy. British investors did not. In the year following the invasion, London’s stockmarket rose; indeed, by the end of hostilities, British companies had delivered real returns to shareholders of 100%. The plucky investors must have seemed mad at the time, but they were proved right and made handsome profits.
