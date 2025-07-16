How the economy evades every crisis

Fast growth in American shale oil and gas production has made the world less dependent on both Russia and the Middle East, as became apparent after Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which failed to produce the deep recession in Europe that had been expected by many analysts. OPEC produced fewer than 33m barrels of oil a day last year, just 12% more than in 1973, when the cartel curtailed production and sent prices rocketing. At the same time, the rest of the world produced 64m barrels of oil a day, a figure that has more than doubled since the oil shock of the 1970s. Moreover, the global economy is becoming less dependent on the fuel: oil intensity, defined as the amount consumed per unit of GDP, has dropped by around 60% since 1973 (see chart 5). Hence why events such as the recent Israeli and American bombing of Iran barely dent the price of crude.