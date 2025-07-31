How the Epstein scandal fractured Trump’s relationship with MAGA
Jack Gillum , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Summary
A Wall Street Journal analysis of thousands of podcast transcripts shows the conservative conversation on Epstein has swelled in recent weeks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Joe Rogan, one of President Trump’s most influential supporters, drew a “line in the sand" last week over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The president, Rogan said on his podcast that reaches millions, was mishandling the case—a topic that for weeks has consumed Trump’s most ardent backers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story