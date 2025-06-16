How the Federal Reserve fuels fiscal profligacy

The Fed’s main tool for conducting monetary policy is to pay interest on the cash balances of commercial banks and money-market funds kept on deposit at the Fed. Since September 2022, interest payments from the Fed totaling $607 billion have exceeded its own interest income—which means those earnings from the Fed’s portfolio have been going to private banks and mutual funds rather than the Treasury. Legislators might be interested to know that 44% of the money the Fed is currently paying on $3.4 trillion in reserve balances is going to foreign banks.