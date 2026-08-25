How the Houthis have become the most fearsome of Iran’s allies

The Houthis think they have much to gain from restarting the war. Since mid-July their militia has been firing at Saudi-linked ships in the Red Sea, as well as ports, airports and refineries. Hardly any Saudi tankers have sailed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, at the sea’s southern tip, this month, according to Kpler, a data provider. The Houthis’ attacks have two aims. First, to blackmail the kingdom into paying Yemeni civil servants and lifting restrictions on flights and shipping. Second, to seize the initiative. If the Saudis and their allies were planning an offensive, the Houthis have beaten them to it.