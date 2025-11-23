How the internet rewired work—and what that tells us about AI’s likely impact

By the time the web arrived, many jobs—especially in knowledge work—had thickened. Accountants were no longer ledger‑keepers; they handled tax strategy, audit planning, client advisory and compliance. The internet sped up parts of that bundle but couldn’t substitute for the whole. Administrative assistants moved from answering phones and scheduling appointments to coordinating projects and managing vendors. Today, the share of workers in professional and managerial occupations has more than doubled since the dawn of the digital era.