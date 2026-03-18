How the Iran war is weakening Donald Trump

Other conservatives are less sanguine. Fresh from snatching Venezuela’s president, Mr Trump thought doing the same in Iran would be quick and easy, says Kurt Volker, Mr Trump’s former envoy to Ukraine. “Just like Maduro—three hours, and you’re done.” Mr Trump did “an almost incomprehensibly terrible job at explaining to the American people what the hell is going on”, says a Republican operative. He failed to prepare for obvious risks—on March 16th he said “nobody expected” Iran to hit its Gulf neighbours. And he has replaced one Supreme Leader Khamenei with a younger, angrier one whose family America and Israel have just killed; it is not clear this will make Iran less dangerous.