How the Iran war is weakening Donald Trump

Although President Donald Trump says he has “destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military Capability”, the 0% that remains is playing havoc with the global economy by choking off 10-15% of its oil supply. Mr Trump’s war of choice is more unpopular with American voters than any recent conflict, and the odds of a thumping for Republicans at the midterms in November just grew shorter. “It’s a wild mess,” says Curt Mills of the American Conservative.