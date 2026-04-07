Conflict in the Middle East has rattled global markets and injected a dose of uncertainty into geopolitics over the last month. War is always traumatic but this one may have an unexpected consequence. It might have stopped bloodshed on a different continent.
How the Iran war may be stopping a different full-scale conflict
SummaryFuel shortages from Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz may have propagated a precarious African peace.
Conflict in the Middle East has rattled global markets and injected a dose of uncertainty into geopolitics over the last month. War is always traumatic but this one may have an unexpected consequence. It might have stopped bloodshed on a different continent.
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